$22K Raised For Seton Hall Freshman Grieving Mother's Loss

A devoted mother, her greatest joy was her son, Evan Reyes, whom she supported, encouraged, and cheered on every step of the way, according to her obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website. She was also engaged to Andrew “Drew” Taylor, with whom she shared love, laughter, and plans for the future.

Born in Oceanside, CA, and raised in Oakdale, Long Island, Amy earned her degree in anthropology from Miami University of Ohio before joining the Peace Corps in 1996, serving two and a half years in Paraguay. She later earned two master’s degrees, including in Educational Leadership from William Paterson University, and went on to teach in Paterson Public Schools for more than two decades, where she advanced to Teacher Coordinator of Multilingual Services.

Amy was remembered for her adventurous spirit, love of music and animals, and her ability to light up any room with laughter. Above all, she was Evan’s biggest cheerleader, both on and off the field. “Her laughter, love, and legacy will be deeply missed and forever remembered,” her obituary says.

Evan, now a freshman psychology major at Seton Hall University, faces the challenge of continuing his education without his most important caregiver and provider, according to a GoFundMe page launched to support him. He graduated from PCTI with a focus in Criminal Justice, played four years of varsity lacrosse, and also excelled in football and club lacrosse for NJ Thunder.

The GoFundMe launched by Bryan Ziegler and Stephanie Ringi to support his future had raised $22,251 as of Thursday, Sept. 11. Organizers wrote: “Amy worked incredibly hard to give Evan every chance to succeed, and with your support, we can honor her deepest wish: to see her son thrive, no matter the obstacles.”

In addition to Evan, Amy is survived by her mother Claire; brothers Ryan and Kevin and their families; and extended relatives.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. Funeral services are Monday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at Wyckoff Reformed Church, with interment to follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of Evan’s future through the GoFundMe.

Click here for Amy Reyes' complete obituary and here to view the campaign.

