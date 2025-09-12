22-Year-Old Utah Man ID'd As Suspect In Charlie Kirk Murder

The man, identified by authorities as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, was apprehended late Thursday night, Sept. 11.

According to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller, the suspect confessed to his father.

News of the arrest was announced Friday morning, Sept. 12 by President Donald Trump during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

The 31-year-old Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday, Sept. 10 after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

He had been taking questions from members of a crowd of around 3,000 as part of his “Prove Me Wrong” debate, which encourages students to question and challenge his political and cultural beliefs.

The suspect is from Washington, Utah, located in the southwest portion of the state, about 260 miles from Utah Valley University, a drive of about three-and-a-half hours.

