22-Year-Old Dies Of Peanut Allergy Days After Graduating College

Timmy, a Southborough, MA native, passed away on May 24 surrounded by loved ones, following what his mother Patty Howard described as “a severe anaphylactic reaction.”

“We just celebrated his college graduation and he had his whole life ahead of him,” Patty Howard wrote on social media. “Our hearts are broken and we now have joined a club no one wants to be part of.”

Timmy had just received his degree in communication studies from the University of Rhode Island and was preparing for a summer internship. Photos shared to Facebook show his graduation from URI on May 17.

He was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, whose brothers launched a fundraiser to raise awareness about food allergies and support research into anaphylaxis.

His family is encouraging donations in Timmy’s memory to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) and Sandy Paws Rescue, a dog fostering organization close to Timmy’s heart.

“Please hug your children a little tighter today, don't sweat the small stuff, and spread kindness to this world,” his mother wrote. “It is not goodbye forever — it is until we meet again.”

Timmy, a native of Southborough, Massachusetts, was remembered as kind, humble, and full of life. He loved ice hockey, family vacations, summers on Lake Winnipesaukee, and long talks on the beach with his sister.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 30 at Our Lady of the Cape Church in Brewster, MA at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.

