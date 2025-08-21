21 People Arrested After Graffiti Causes $500K Damage: Hanover Twp PD

The department announced 21 people have been arrested and charged after graffiti caused $500,000 in damage over the past few years on on buildings, businesses, public property, railroad property, bridges, and various other locations in Hanover Township.

Identifying and charging suspects allows a victim to recover financial assistance in the form of restitution to make repairs, police said.

Those charged are:

Two juveniles who spraypainted “GMAIL”, “GMAIL8”, “SCATE”, and “SCATE5” are charged with five counts of criminal mischief (each), five counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (each), two counts of trespassing (each), one count of promotion of organized street crime (each) after causing $300,000 in damage.

Peter Runge, a 28-year-old Sarasota resident, who spraypainted “CHEAK,” is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief after causing $2,000 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “TEDY” is charged with two counts of criminal mischief after causing $1,000 in damage.

Dennis Melendez, a 21-year-old Morristown resident, who spraypainted “BILLY THE KID,” is charged with criminal mischief after causing $700 in damage.

Two juveniles who spraypainted “BANDIT” and “WANKY” are charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after causing $98,000 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “SLAYR” is charged with criminal mischief after causing less than $100 in damage.

Danny Mazariegos, an 18-year-old Morristown resident, who spraypainted “GAZZY,” is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and trespassing after causing $5,000 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “STIZZY” is charged with criminal mischief after causing $2,700 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “SCRAT” is charged with criminal mischief, conspiracy, and trespassing after causing $5,500 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “SUCA” is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after causing $6,000 in damage.

Christopher Escobar, a 25-year-old Montclair resident who spraypainted “DOVE” and “DOVE6,” is charged with three counts of criminal mischief, three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and two counts of trespassing after causing $54,000 in damage.

Alexa Lipke, a 30-year-old Somerset resident who spraypainted “INKI,” is charged with criminal mischief after causing $1,000 in damage.

A juvenile who spraypainted “MOLLY STARK” is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after causing $300 in damage.

Omar Carrillo, a 22-year-old Morristown resident who spraypainted “ZEX” and “ZENOTT,” is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after causing $600 in damage.

Marco Dapaz, a 33-year-old Elizabeth resident who spraypainted “EVOL,” is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy after causing $5,400 in damage.

Kenneth Tharaldsen Jr., a 33-yearo-ld Deptford resident who spraypainted “SUCIO,” is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy after causing $5,400 in damage.

Jefferson Sanchez-Rodriguez, a 19-year-old Morristown resident who spraypainted miscellaneous graffiti, is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief after causing $800 in damage.

Anderson Hernandez-Lemuz, a 21-yearold Morristown resident who spraypainted miscellaneous graffiti, is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief after causing $800 in damage.

Jose Flores-Coto, a 21-year-old Morristown resident, who spraypainted miscellaneous graffiti, is charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief after causing $800 in damage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.