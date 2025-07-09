20-Year-Old Audi Driver Charged In High-Speed NJ Pursuit-Crash That Injured 3: Prosecutor

Tyler A. Burwell, of Hopatcong, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Audi A4 that led Mount Arlington and Mount Olive police on a pursuit around 10:45 p.m., according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

The Audi struck a 2014 Ford Flex at the intersection of Route 46 and Mount Olive Road, Knab said. The impact caused the Ford to crash into a Mount Arlington Police patrol vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition. The Mount Arlington police officer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Burwell was arrested at the scene and charged with:

One count of Eluding

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Assault by Auto

In February, Burwell was involved in a similar incident on Route 206, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Butwell was a passenger in a BMW clocked at over 100 mph operated by Andrew Acevedo, police said at the time. Cops tried to stop the BMW, but Acevedo fled and ultimately crashed, authorities said.

After the crash, Acevedo and Burwell both jumped out and took off on foot, police said. Burwell was caught at the scene and taken into custody, according to police. Acevedo, 19, of Mount Olive, ran into the woods but was later tracked down by the Mount Olive Police Department, authorities said.

Following the latest pursuit, Burwell was taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

