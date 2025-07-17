Mostly Cloudy 85°

2 Teens Killed After Scooter Crashes Into Parked Car In Paterson: Officials

Two people believed to be in their late teens were killed when the scooter they were riding crashed into a parked car in Paterson, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, near the intersection of Madison Avenue and 8th Avenue, according to Robert Rowan, Public Information Officer for the Office of the Attorney General.

Rowan said the scooter collided with a legally parked vehicle. Both males were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The individuals have not yet been identified. The investigation remains ongoing, Rowan said.

