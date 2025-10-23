2 Missing Teens May Be Headed Toward Pennsylvania Or NYC, Police Say

Sierra L. Foley of Sauquoit, 15, and Paige E. Roberts of Marcy, 16, were last seen on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Sierra’s residence in Oneida County, New York State Police said on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Investigators believe the pair may be traveling toward New York City or Pennsylvania in an unknown vehicle.

Paige is described as 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a nose ring and a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “believe” in black ink. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, police said.

Meanwhile, Sierra is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a red sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and refer to case NY2501042972.

