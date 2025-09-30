A Few Clouds 52°

2 Killed After Hit By Car, Driver Apprehended: Union County Prosecutor

Two people were fatally struck by a vehicle in Cranford on Monday, Sept. 29, authorities said.

At 5:26 p.m., Cranford police responded to Burnside Avenue and found the two victims, who were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the vehicle was later located and taken into custody by Cranford and Garwood police, prosecutors said.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not been released. The investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.

