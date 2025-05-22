2 Israeli Embassy Staff Shot Dead Outside Jewish Museum In Washington, D.C.

The victims were exiting a Jewish event near the 300 block of F Street NW— across from the FBI’s Washington Field Office—when a gunman opened fire, according to multiple news outlets.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on X.

'Free Palestine' Allegedly Yelled Before Gunfire

Sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News the suspect allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” before opening fire, and that the victims were shot at close range, this was repeated by Israeli Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim Cohen wrote that the two staffers were attending a Jewish community event at the museum when they were ambushed.

"Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event," Cohen wrote.

Multiple Victims, Suspect In Custody

Initial reports indicate that other Israeli Embassy employees were also injured, though their conditions remain unclear.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon confirmed the death of two staffers and said two others bystanders were wounded, though U.S. authorities have not yet confirmed that number.

“We are following the updates from Washington D.C. after the serious incident outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum,” Danon stated.

First responders from D.C. Fire and EMS found the two victims unconscious and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. The shooter was taken into custody at the scene, according to CBS News.

FBI Assures Public Safety

The shooting happened within view of the FBI Washington Field Office, prompting an immediate federal and local response.

“My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC,” wrote FBI Director Kash Patel confirming joint efforts between the FBI and Metropolitan Police.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the FBI Washington Field Office posted shortly after the incident.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also confirmed she was on the scene of the shooting, calling the attack horrific in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Daily Voice will provide updates as they become available.

