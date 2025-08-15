2 Guns, High Capacity Mags: Paterson Man One Of 3 Arrested, Police Say

On Friday, Aug. 8 at 9:29 a.m., officers spotted a dark colored Dodge Charger exit the Ramada at 28 Two Bridges Rd. so fast, it spun its tires and left marks on the roadway, Fairfield police said.

The driver, Jahari Pearson, a 28-year-old-Georgia resident, admitted to having a Taurus 9mm handgun in the center console of the vehicle. A 12-round magazine was found in Pearson's front pocket, loaded with both hollow-point and ball ammunition, police said. Although hollow-point ammunition is legal to carry in Alabama, where the gun was registere, it is not legal in New Jersey, nor is a high capacity magazine, police said.

Pearson was arrested and released on a summons, police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, officers stopped a vehicle for displaying a front window tint, police said. During the stop, officers smelled raw marijuana from inside the vehicle, police said. A search of the vehicle was conducted to ensure no illegal marijuana was in the vehicle, and a Glock gun case containing one 31-round magazine, two 15-round magazines and 39 rounds of ball ammunition was located, police said. No firearm was located, police said.

Ivan Dyal-Guzman, a 25-year-old Paterson resident was placed under arrest for possession of the high capacity magazines, police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to Target for a road rage incident involving a handgun, police said. Marion Polo, a 36-year-old Parsippany resident was in the parking lot when he got into a verbal dispute with another vehicle, police said. During that dispute, Polo lifted up his shirt, displaying a handgun in his waistband, police said. prompting the call to police.

Officers spotted the vehicle involved and during a traffic stop, located a black Sig Sauer handgun on the floor of the vehicle, police said. Polo was subsequently arrested, police said.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain people not to have weapons, driving while intoxicated, among other charges, police said.

