2 Firefighters Injured, Cat Rescued From West Milford Blaze: Officials

West Milford fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on Otterhole Road just before 10 a.m., where responders were met by heavy fire and smoke on the front of the home, the fire department said.

Fire crews from Butler, Bloomingdale, Wanaque, Riverdale, and Pompton Lakes joined West Milford at the scene, officials said. Firefighters first went inside the home to fight the flames, but heavy smoke and intense heat forced them back outside, where they continued battling the fire, according to the department.

A primary search revealed no residents inside, but a family cat was found with severe smoke inhalation and was able to be administered oxygen by members, officials said. The cat’s condition improved and was turned over to the homeowner, who brought it to an animal hospital.

The blaze was eventually brought under control. Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Orange and Rockland secured the home’s electricity as crews conducted overhaul and cleared the scene by 1:51 p.m., officials said.

The West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

