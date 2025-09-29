Fair 72°

2 Dead In North Bergen Crash Involving Police Vehicle, AG Says

Two people were killed in a North Bergen crash involving a police vehicle late Sunday night, Sept. 28, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: HudPost
Cecilia Levine
A North Bergen police officer in a marked patrol car was following a civilian vehicle when, at approximately 11:18 p.m., that vehicle collided with another civilian car on Tonnelle Avenue between 50th and 51st streets, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Both civilian drivers were seriously injured and later pronounced dead, authorities said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Footage of the scene was shared by HudPost.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Officials noted that under state law, all deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement must be investigated and presented to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

