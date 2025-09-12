2 Dead, Child Injured After Driver Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic In Toms River: Prosecutor

Officers responded to Hooper Avenue and Fischer Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, where a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 46-year-old man with a front seat passenger and a four-year-old passenger in the back seat, was traveling southbound when it crossed the grass median and struck a 2025 Toyota Rav4, operated by a 28-year-old woman, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The Toyota rolled onto its side and came to rest in a wooded area. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said. The female Chevrolet passenger was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. The child in the Chevrolet was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and the Toms River Township Police Department.

