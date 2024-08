The second-prize ticket matched five of the winning numbers, however, it did not match the Mega Ball. Another $1 million prize was sold in California.

The winning numbers were: 22, 38, 48, 51 and 61. The Mega Ball drawn was 5, with a Megaplier of 3X.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, as the jackpot rolls to $498 million.

