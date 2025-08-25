Woman Wins $1M In Same Scratch-Off Game Her Husband Won Million Dollars On In 2016

Megan Armstrong of East Bridgewater won the prize playing the "$5,000,000 100X Cashword," a $20 scratch-off ticket. Her husband, Greg, claimed a $1 million jackpot on a Cashword ticket in 2016.

Armstrong opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes instead of the annuity, which would have paid out $1 million over 20 years.

She said she plans to use the winnings for home improvements. Greg told lottery officials after his win that he wanted to put the money toward their wedding and buying a home.

Armstrong purchased the ticket at Viking Liquors, 685 North Bedford St. in East Bridgewater. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.