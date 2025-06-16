Light Rain Fog/Mist 65°

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Man Gifted Winning Ticket From Friend

A Worcester man won a $1 million lottery prize on a ticket a friend gifted him. 

Matthew Tracy

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Matthew Tracy won the seven-figure prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonanza," a $20 scratch-off ticket. 

Tracy elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the full amount over 20 years. 

He said he has no idea how he'll spend the money because he's still in shock. 

The winning ticket was bought at Wachusett Farms, 106 Worcester St. in West Boylston. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

