19-Year-Old Ohio State Student From Connecticut Found Dead Inside Buckeyes' Football Stadium

University police said the student, identified as William Meyers of Fairfield, Connecticut, was discovered in the stadium’s northeast corner before 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

A university spokesman confirmed Meyers' identity in a statement to The Lantern, Ohio State's student newspaper.

Officials said foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public, the outlet reported. The cause of death has not been released.

Meyers was a third-year accounting student at Ohio State. He also co-founded a charity with his brother that donated more than 5,000 pieces of sports equipment to local centers, according to information shared with the university community, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ohio State offered condolences to Meyers’ family and friends and said counseling and support services are available for students.

Additional details are pending as the university police investigation continues.

Friday’s discovery comes after a separate death at the stadium in May 2024, when a woman died after falling from an upper tier during commencement. That case was ruled an apparent suicide.

Authorities did not release information about how Meyers entered the venue or how long he may have been there. University police said updates will be provided when available.

Ohio State's football team played at Washington on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

