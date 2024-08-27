19 NJ Retailers Fined $4,500 For Selling Illegal Flavored Vape Products, AG Says

All 19 stores were issued a Notice of Violation after they were found to have violated the state's consumer protection laws, AG Matthew Platkin said.

The enforcement actions are the result of a Division investigation into unlawful sales of flavored electronic smoking devices and products, including mint, candy, fruit, and chocolate flavors, Platkin said.

The Division launched its investigation into the unlawful offer and sale of flavored vapor products in June 2024. Through undercover buys and in-store inspections, investigators identified smoke shops, convenience stores, and gift and novelty retailers in five counties offering and selling the banned products, many in locations close to schools and parks or on or near shore town boardwalks.

The stores accused of violating state laws include:

Aloha Convenience & Smoke LLC, Plainfield, NJ

Cruz Grocery Store, Newark, NJ

Shell Food Mart, Parlin, NJ

Still the Dubb on Springfield Convenience Store, Irvington, NJ

Supreme Cloud Smoke Shop, Sayreville, NJ

Wacky Tobaccy Smoke Shop, Asbury Park, NJ

Spirit Gifts, Wildwood, NJ

Spirit USA, Wildwood, NJ

Genesis, Wildwood, NJ

Over the Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

Exotics, Wildwood, NJ

Gift World, Wildwood, NJ

High Society, Wildwood, NJ

Gifts 4 U, Wildwood, NJ

Waves, Wildwood, NJ

No Cap, Wildwood, NJ

Golden Gate, Wildwood, NJ

Smoke Factory, Wildwood, NJ

Dolphin, Wildwood, NJ

Last week, multiple Wildwood businesses were accused of selling vape products and tobacco without proper licenses, as reported by Daily Voice.

"Research has shown that these products are extremely appealing to teens and children and the nationwide rise in their use is undermining hard-fought declines in adolescent smoking," Platkin said in a release.

To combat the issues, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation prohibiting the sale and distribution of all vapor products with a flavor, taste, or aroma other than tobacco in 2020, making New Jersey the first state in the nation to impose a permanent ban on these products.

“Thanks to Governor Murphy, New Jersey has some of the strongest laws in the nation to prevent the sale of flavored vape products that are particularly attractive to kids, and we intend to enforce them,” Platkin said. “As students across the state head back to school, we’re sending a message of deterrence to retailers. If you are caught selling these dangerous, banned products, you will be held accountable.”

The investigation was conducted by OCP Investigators Caroline Clark, Matthew Reilley, Kristen Reilley, Gregory Zeichner, Jose Saville, Steven Varites, Demetra Murray, Kathy Plasencia, and Supervising Investigator Josep Iasso.

