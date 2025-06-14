19 Fires, Burn Injuries Spark Massive Recall Of 1.1M+ Portable Chargers

Anker issued the recall for about 1,158,000 Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 12. The issue stems from the lithium-ion batteries inside the chargers, which can overheat and catch fire.

Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions. Two people suffered minor burns, and there were 11 cases of property damage worth more than $60,700, the CPSC said.

The recalled chargers were sold online between June 2016 and December 2022 for about $27. They were available through major retailers including Amazon, eBay, and Newegg.

Owners should stop using the chargers immediately. You should go to Anker's website to check your serial number and register for a free replacement.

To qualify, users must submit a photo of the charger showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date, and the word "recalled" written in permanent marker. A receipt is not required, but consumers must confirm the charger has been disposed of properly through a hazardous waste facility.

The Anker recall follows similar recent alerts involving other portable chargers. Baseus received 76 reports of overheating, including four fires and more than 70 swollen batteries.

iWALK reported 15 incidents and 10 burn injuries. Casely recalled more than 429,000 chargers after 51 overheating complaints and six minor burn injuries.

As incidents pile up, airlines have also changed their policies. Southwest Airlines recently banned the use of power banks stored in bags during flights to prevent mid-air fires, following similar moves made by international carriers.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled chargers in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can also learn more about Anker's recall by calling 800-988-7973.

