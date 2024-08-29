18 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Consignment Shop Drug Ring Bloomingdale, Butler Trio: Police

Search warrants executed at businesses, storage units, and vehicles in Bloomingdale, Newton, and Wayne turned up 18 pounds of marijuana and 1.13 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, Bloomingdale police said.

Jesse A Baron, 43, of Bloomingdale, and Ryan T Smith, 36, of Butler, and Daniel F. Valerio, 39, of Bloomingdale, were slapped with various drug possession and distribution charges for running the scheme out of Thrifty Hippie Consignments on Main Street in Bloomingdale, police said.

Thrifty Hippie brands itself as a consignment shop with novelty items for adults 21 and over.

