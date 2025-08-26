$17,000 Raised For Grieving Parents Of Newark 5-Year-Old 'Super Bryan'

Bryan Moreira Alves De Sousa, lovingly known as “Super Bryan,” died on Aug. 20, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe created in his memory.

Bryan was remembered by his family as “a sweet and loving child who brought joy to everyone who knew him.” His parents are heartbroken and have turned to the community for support with unexpected funeral costs.

The campaign created by Rose Lima had raised $17,000 as of press time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alvarez Funeral Home, 240 Mt. Prospect Ave., Newark. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, at 12:30 p.m.

The family thanked the community for its “kindness, love, and prayers” during this difficult time.

Click here to view the campaign for Super Bryan's family.

