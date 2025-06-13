$160M Newark Airport Station Project Will Cut Commutes For Locals

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey kicked off construction Friday, June 13 on a new entry point to the Newark Liberty International Airport Train Station, which serves AirTrain Newark, Amtrak, and NJ TRANSIT. Officials say the expansion will dramatically improve transit access for residents of Newark’s South Ward and North Elizabeth — communities that have long been cut off from efficient airport transportation.

Right now, locals face bus rides of up to 40 minutes just to get to the airport. With the new access point, travel times could drop to under 10 minutes by train.

The upgrade includes a pedestrian bridge extension, indoor waiting areas, and elevators and escalators linking to street level from a new access area off Frelinghuysen Avenue. There will also be drop-off lanes for taxis, rideshares, and buses, plus pedestrian and bicycle access. The entrance is expected to open in 2026.

The project is expected to generate 675 jobs, $125 million in wages, and nearly $300 million in overall economic activity.

Beyond faster commutes, the station will connect residents directly to Newark-Penn Station, New York-Penn Station, and the Northeast Corridor — the busiest rail line in the country. Officials also hope the project will spark transit-oriented development around the station and bring more jobs and opportunity to surrounding neighborhoods.

This is the latest piece of a sweeping redevelopment of Newark Liberty International Airport, which also includes a new Terminal B, a modernized AirTrain, and improved road and pedestrian access across the airport’s footprint.

Construction of the new access point is officially underway.

