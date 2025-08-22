16 People, 3 Dogs Rescued From Floodwaters As Hurricane Erin Slams Jersey Shore

During the height of the storm, crews responded to a gas leak, an underground transformer fire, and an electrical fire at a business on Thursday night, Aug. 21, according to the Margate City Fire Department.

Six vehicle rescues were conducted in flooded waters, saving 16 people and 3 dogs. The rescues included 18 people and three dogs, firefighters said.

Two restaurants sheltered evacuees from the flooding, officials said. Soffias had 30 people transported, while Tomatoes had 4 people transported.

Fire officials said 16 of the 34 evacuees were taken home by fire crews, while the others walked home from Station 1 on South Washington Avenue.

Two Margate City storm trucks — Storm 2 and Storm 3 — were deployed, along with mutual aid from the Longport Fire Department’s Storm Truck 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.