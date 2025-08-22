Fair 75°

16 People, 3 Dogs Rescued From Floodwaters As Hurricane Erin Slams Jersey Shore

Hurricane Erin’s flooding led to multiple rescues and fire calls at the Jersey Shore, officials said.

Firefighters rescue civilians from Hurricane Erin's floodwaters in Margate.

 Photo Credit: Margate City FD Facebook
Cecilia Levine
During the height of the storm, crews responded to a gas leak, an underground transformer fire, and an electrical fire at a business on Thursday night, Aug. 21, according to the Margate City Fire Department.

Six vehicle rescues were conducted in flooded waters, saving 16 people and 3 dogs. The rescues included 18 people and three dogs, firefighters said.

Two restaurants sheltered evacuees from the flooding, officials said. Soffias had 30 people transported, while Tomatoes had 4 people transported.

Fire officials said 16 of the 34 evacuees were taken home by fire crews, while the others walked home from Station 1 on South Washington Avenue.

Two Margate City storm trucks — Storm 2 and Storm 3 — were deployed, along with mutual aid from the Longport Fire Department’s Storm Truck 3.

