$15.7B Merger Would Create New Global Coffee Giant: Here's How

Keurig Dr Pepper has reached an agreement to buy Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's for $15.7 billion, the companies announced in a joint news release on Monday, Aug. 25. The all-cash deal would create two separate businesses: Global Coffee Co. and Beverage Co.

JDE Peet's, which owns coffee brands like Maxwell House and Peet's Coffee, will combine with Keurig Dr Pepper's properties, including Green Mountain Coffee, Swiss Miss, Tully's Coffee, Lavazza, Brooklyn Roasting Company, and Caribou Coffee. Global Coffee Co. will have a presence in more than 100 countries under the leadership of current Keurig Dr Pepper chief financial officer Sudhanshu Priyadarshi.

Beverage Co. will focus on popular soft drinks like Canada Dry, Dr Pepper, Snapple, and 7UP. Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Tim Cofer will lead the new soda company.

Executives called the move "a transformational moment in the beverage industry."

"We are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant," said Cofer. "By creating two sharply focused beverage companies with attractive and tailored growth propositions and capital allocation strategies, we are poised to generate significant shareholder value in both the near and long term."

JDE Peet's CEO Rafa Oliveira praised the merger.

"We are incredibly proud of the formidable global platform that we have built at JDE Peet's and, together with Keurig, we are looking forward to powering a new era of coffee innovation and leadership, building on JDE Peet's recently announced 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy," Oliveira said.

The move comes as Keurig Dr Pepper tries to improve its US coffee sales, which slipped 0.2% last quarter to $900 million, CNBC reported. The company has been targeting budget-conscious shoppers brewing at home while expanding into cold coffee drinks to compete with Starbucks and Dunkin'.

By joining forces with JDE Peet's and then splitting, Keurig Dr Pepper aims to seize both markets: a $400 billion global coffee category and a $300 billion North American refreshment market. The deal will also unwind the 2018 Keurig–Dr Pepper Snapple merger, which at the time created North America's third-largest beverage company.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

