$14B+ In Projects, 10K Jobs Scrapped As Clean Energy Faces Trump, GOP Headwinds: Study

The economic toll jumped sharply when $4.5 billion in planned battery, electric, and wind projects were scrapped in April, according to the nonpartisan group E2. The analysis released on Thursday, May 29, comes as the Senate awaits a vote on the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a tax-and-spending plan that would eliminate key clean energy incentives.

The bill passed by House Republicans would roll back tax credits that aim to reduce emissions and the effects of climate change.

"Now is not the time to raise taxes on clean energy and compound the business uncertainty that is clearly taking a greater and greater toll on U.S. manufacturing and jobs," E2 communications director Michael Timberlake said.

Clean energy cancellations are hitting Republican-led areas hardest, according to the study. In 2025, more than $12 billion in investments have been scrapped in GOP districts, which received the largest share of benefits under the current tax credits.

So far, Republican districts have hosted 61% of all clean energy projects, 72% of related jobs, and 82% of announced investments.

"Businesses are now counting on Congress to come to its senses and stop this costly attack on an industry that is essential to meeting America's growing energy demand and that’s driving unprecedented economic growth in every part of the country," said Timberlake.

E2's tracker lists 390 major clean energy projects in 42 states and Puerto Rico. Together, they represent $132 billion in planned investments and 123,000 permanent jobs.

But the cancellations are mounting.

Since Congress passed the clean energy tax credits in August 2022, 45 major projects have been called off, scaled back, or shut down entirely. Nearly 20,000 jobs and $16.7 billion in investments were tied to those abandoned plans.

Some Republican lawmakers are pushing back against efforts to end those tax credits, the Associated Press reported. An April letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned that repealing them could disrupt the American public and hurt the country's standing as a global energy leader.

At the same time, the Trump administration is working to undo much of former President Joe Biden's climate policy. Trump has once again withdrawn the US from the Paris climate agreement, reversed key pollution rules, blocked renewable energy efforts, and promoted a fossil fuel-driven agenda under the guise of "American energy dominance."

While the US pulls back, other countries are moving ahead with green policies. The European Union is advancing its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism to curb "carbon leakage," while the International Maritime Organization is working toward a global carbon tax on shipping.

Some companies are still investing in the US clean energy market, with firms announcing nearly $500 million in new investments in April.

