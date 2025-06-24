1.2M-Square-Foot Warehouse Proposed At Former Sheraton Crossroads In Mahwah

The proposal calls for a 1.2 million-square-foot logistics center, which includes approximately 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space, plus 11,000 square feet of main office space and 1,500 square feet of shipping and receiving office space, according to site plans filed on June 16.

The building would rise 40 feet high and include 175 loading dock doors and 4 drive-in doors, according to architectural drawings labeled Crossroads Logistics Center.

Located within the Crossroads Redevelopment Zone, the site spans over 142 acres and includes lots from Block 183 and Block 26, according to zoning documents. The project will include 621 parking spaces, split between 324 for cars and 297 that can interchange as trailer parking, plans show .

The developer has also allocated space for solar panels, with 40% of the roof designed as “solar-ready” under New Jersey’s Assembly Bill 3352 guidelines.

A full waiver list includes variance requests for site grading and sidewalk placement, specifically noting that no sidewalk is proposed along Orient Boulevard, and that slope grades will exceed the typical 4:1 ratio in some areas.

The existing use on the site was listed as a hotel with 225 rooms and 366,000 square feet of office space.

The warehouse use is permitted under the zoning overlay, and renderings from ARCO Design/Build show a modern, box-style facility accented with iron gray, lazy gray, and oak panel finishes, along with glazing for office space and tenant signage areas.

Following the May 10 implosion, Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki said "in less than 30 seconds, we witnessed the implosion of the Mahwah Sheraton Crossroads.

" In its 35 plus years, the residents of Mahwah came to love the building that many of our longtime residents were hesitant to welcome. The beautiful building stood tall and proud and welcomed us for many celebrations. Many of us attended special occasions there such as proms and weddings. We also attended many happy hours and late-night dancing at Illusions.

"No matter what reason, the building welcomed us and showed us a good time. The Mahwah Sheraton Crossroads lived up to the true meaning of Mahwah, it was a welcoming sight and a meeting place for all."

