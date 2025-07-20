$12M Bridge Work To Close Portions Of Route 280: Here's Where

Beginning 10 p.m. Monday, July 21, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, crews will close lanes in both directions on I-280 between East Hanover and Roseland. Nightly closures will continue through Thursday, July 24, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

The work kicks off a federally funded $12 million effort to replace the I-280 eastbound bridge deck over the Passaic River. Crews will install new guiderails, build a wildlife fence, and fortify the bridge piers with scour protection, NJDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2029.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution. NJDOT will announce traffic pattern changes ahead of time. For live traffic updates, visit www.511nj.org.

