1,200 Acre Wildfire Knocks Out Power, Closes Route 9, Garden State Parkway

The fire, which started in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, remained 0% contained as of Tuesday night, April 22, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Crews are working on containment lines and using backfiring operations to slow the fire’s spread.

According to Barnegat Police, the fire is moving north, and JCP&L cut power along the Parkway, causing outages across the township.

There’s confusion over evacuations at local senior communities:

Pheasant Run Barnegat is under voluntary evacuation, and Pheasant Run in Lacey Township is under mandatory evacuation, police clarified.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation:

Route 9 in both directions is closed south of CR 614/Lacey Road in Lacey Township

Route 9 has a 10–15 minute delay near CR 532/Wells Mill Road in Ocean Township

Garden State Parkway northbound is closed between Exit 63B (Stafford Township) and Exit 80 (South Toms River)

Garden State Parkway southbound is closed from Exit 80 (South Toms River) to Exit 58 (Little Egg Harbor Township)

The fire is threatening 16 structures along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road (Route 532) — all of which have been evacuated, according to the Forest Fire Service.

Despite the fire’s size, Barnegat Township is not under an immediate threat, police said. Still, they urge residents to be prepared in case the fire shifts direction.

“Barnegat Police Command Staff and OEM are still at the Incident Command Post,” the department said.

Crews on scene include:

Fire engines, bulldozers, and ground crews

A helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water

An air tanker capable of dropping 600 gallons of water

An observation helicopter

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

