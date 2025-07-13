$10K In Lululemon Snatched, 4 Nabbed At GWB After Wild Getaway: Police

Officers responded to Closter Plaza at 79 Vervalen St. around 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, for a shoplifting in progress, according to Closter Police Chief James Buccola.

While en route, patrol was told that two men, one wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts, and another in dark clothing, were using ski masks and stuffing items into large laundry bags, according to the report. Before officers arrived, the suspects fled eastbound in a dark BMW on Homans Avenue, Buccola said.

Police from Fort Lee stopped the getaway car just before it reached the upper level of the George Washington Bridge, the chief said. Inside, officers recovered more than $10,000 in stolen Lululemon merchandise.

Those arrested include:

Jashana Higgins, of Newark, NJ: Charged with third-degree shoplifting (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11) and possession of anti-shoplifting device (NJSA 2C:20-11F); released pending a first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

Dinard Leon, of Brooklyn, NY: Charged with third-degree shoplifting (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11); possession of anti-shoplifting device (NJSA 2C:20-11F); and conspiracy to commit shoplifting (NJSA 2C:5-2); released pending court.

Daveon Smith, of Brooklyn, NY: Charged with third-degree shoplifting (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11) and possession of anti-shoplifting device (NJSA 2C:20-11F); released pending court.

A 17-year-old male, also from Brooklyn, was charged with third-degree shoplifting (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11); possession of anti-shoplifting device (NJSA 2C:20-11F); and conspiracy to commit shoplifting (NJSA 2C:5-2). He was released to a guardian pending action in Family Court.

Chief Buccola thanked the Fort Lee, Palisades Parkway, Port Authority, Alpine, Demarest, Haworth, and Norwood police departments for their help in the arrests.

