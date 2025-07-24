107-Degree Feels-Like Temps Expected in Passaic County Friday, Forecasters Say

Most of New Jersey is under an Extreme Heat Warning or Heat Advisory with "feels-like" temperatures expected to top 108 degrees.

Here's a breakdown by region:

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for:

Mercer

Middlesex

Somerset

Camden

Gloucester

Northwestern Burlington

A second warning — issued by the NWS New York office — is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for:

Bergen (Eastern & Western)

Essex (Eastern & Western)

Union (Eastern & Western)

Hudson

Passaic (Eastern)

“Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 are expected,” forecasters said. “Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

A Heat Advisory is also in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday for additional counties in northern and coastal NJ, including:

Morris

Warren

Sussex

Hunterdon

Eastern Monmouth

Ocean

Coastal Ocean

Southeastern Burlington

Under advisory-level heat, it may feel as hot as 105 degrees in some inland and shore communities.

The National Weather Service advises residents to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioning when possible

Drink plenty of water

Wear loose, light clothing

Check on elderly neighbors and those without A/C

Reschedule strenuous activity to early morning or late evening

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent breaks in shade or A/C for anyone working outdoors. Officials say heat stroke is an emergency — call 911 immediately if someone is overcome by the heat.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are also possible Friday afternoon and evening across much of the state, with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail, and brief heavy downpours. More storm activity and flash flood risk are expected Sunday, the NWS said.

