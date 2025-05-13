100K+ Images Of Child Porn, NJ Fire Chief Arrested: Authorities

Martin Matson, 70, is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint from Mantua Joint Municipal Court. Matson previously served as fire chief of the Greenfields Volunteer Fire Company, ABC6 reported. He was arrested on Thursday, May 8.

Matson was arrested after investigators searched his Weatherly Court home in April, ABC6 said. Matson told law enforcement he had been downloading child pornography for the last 30 years, ABC6 reported, citing a criminal complaint. A search turned up photos of binders with printed out images and pairs of young children's underwear.

Records show Matson has been charged with two counts of possession of less than 1,000 items of child porn, and possession of more than 100,000 items of child porn.

