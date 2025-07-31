10,000 Without Power Due To Storm: See Rainfall Totals In NJ So Far

As of 9 p.m., more than 10,000 residents were without power.

PSE&G reported:

2,812 outages in Middlesex County, including 2,680 in Woodbridge

883 outages in Somerset County, mostly in North Plainfield

JCP&L reported more than 7,000 outages in Ocean County, including:

5,129 in Manchester

995 in Ocean Gate

586 in Berkeley Township

Utility crews were working through the night to restore power as the storms continued into the evening.

As of 8:50 p.m., more than 5 inches of rain fell in Fort Dix (the most in the state). Click here for rainfall totals so far.

Meanwhile, dangerous road conditions developed across the state.

As of 8:22 p.m., a downed tree closed US 206 in both directions at CR 613/Drakesdale Road in Mount Olive Township. All lanes were closed southbound; one of three lanes remained open northbound.

As of 6:17 p.m., flooding on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound just past Exit 9—near CR 563 in Egg Harbor Township—closed the left lane and shoulder. Authorities urged drivers to move over for emergency workers.

A State of Emergency was issued for New Jersey with all counties under a flood watch through Friday morning, Aug. 1. Up to seven inches of rain was expected through Thursday night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.