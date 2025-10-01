100-Year-Old Property Across From NJ Train Station Sells For $5M

The two-story property at 1 Elm St. in Westfield spans 10,369 square feet and is fully occupied by tenants including Keller Williams Premier Properties, McLaughlin & Stern Law Firm, and Arnhem Inc., according to Marcus & Millichap.

Built in 1922 and renovated in 2018, the site sits directly across from One Westfield Place, a large-scale mixed-use project under construction.

“Investment in transit-oriented assets in premier New Jersey downtowns remains robust,” said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s New Jersey office. “The combination of a trophy location adjacent to a train station and predictable cash flow made this a highly sought-after opportunity.”

The property is positioned 1.7 miles from U.S. Route 22 and 3.2 miles from the Garden State Parkway. More than 350,000 residents live within a five-mile radius, with an average household income topping $227,000 within one mile, according to the firm.

