100-Acre Wildfire In Wharton State Forest Spotted By Private Aircraft, Officials Say

The blaze is burning near the Carranza Memorial in Shamong Township and is 0% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire was spotted by a private aircraft flying over the forest earlier Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters have launched an aggressive response using bulldozers, helicopters, fire engines, and ground crews to stop the spread. Backfiring operations have also been initiated to help build containment lines.

As of 11 a.m., several roads and trails are shut down:

Tuckerton Road is closed from Carranza to Washington Turnpike

Bulldozer Road is closed

The Batona Trail is closed between Carranza Road and Bulldozer Road

While no structures are currently threatened or evacuated, the Lower Forge Campground has been evacuated as a precaution, the Forest Fire Service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The next official update is expected at 4 p.m. Friday, June 13.

