100-Acre Wildfire Burns Along Route 46 In Hackettstown (Developing)

A wildfire burning along Route 46 in Western NJ has scorched 100 acres and forced road closures as crews battle the blaze with helicopters and bulldozers, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday afternoon, May 2.

 Photo Credit: NJ Forest Fire Service
Cecilia Levine
As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was 0% contained and 25 structures were threatened, though none had been evacuated, officials said.

A spokesperson from the NJ Forest Fire Service said the fire was not started by a motorcycle crash, contrary to online speculations.

The fire is impacting parts of Warren County. Route 46 is shut down between Petersburg Road and Johnson Road, along with Tannery Road and Russling Road, the fire service said.

Fire engines, bulldozers, and a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water were deployed to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the next update will be provided around 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 2.

