10+ Years Of Raping Boys In PA, NJ Lands Man 11+ Years In Prison

Steven Craig Gorman, 57, pleaded guilty in three cases in June 2024, the Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn explained.

One case involved a 12-year-old boy in Pennsylvania in 2023; the other case involved abuse from the time a man was 13 until he was 20 years old in Richland Township and Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County, and at rental properties in New Jersey in January 2011 and until October 2018, according to Schorn. The second case came to light while police were investigating the first.

Gorman was still abusing yet another boy at his home on Trolley Bridge Road through Oct. 2023, according to Springfield Township police at the time of his arrest on Nov. 16, 2023. Court records show Gorman posted his $500,000 bail that day.

In June 2024, Gorman pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and indecent exposure, as the DA explained and court records confirmed.

"The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board also determined that Gorman met the criteria to be declared a sexually violent predator," according to the release.

He was sentenced to was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 years in a state correctional institution for the sexual assaults of the three boys. President Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced him to 10 to 20 years on the first case and 1 ½ to three years on the second case, with the sentences running consecutively, followed by three years of probation.

"The investigation also found that Gorman purchased alcohol for the victim and another juvenile," as written in the release "In court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Reckner said the investigation also found that Gorman had molested another victim."

It is unclear if there will be additional charges filed for those new details revealed in court.

The victim in the first case told the judge that he suffers from chronic depression and anxiety, he’s developed anger issues, and is in a constant state of being scared.

“The time taken away from me by this man I can never get back and will forever be scared by these acts,” he said in an emotional statement in court. “This is something I have no choice but to live with for the rest of my long life ahead of me. Life in jail, for whatever time Steve may have left in his, is a small fraction compared to how long I will carry these memories and is the only way to guarantee my own safety and the safety of our family members, community, and future family I hope to make.”

