10-Year-Old Charged With Making Threats Against NJ District

Police were made aware of the video on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that they said threatened a school in Franklin Township.

Police "deployed all resources" to ensure the safety of the students, according to a release from the FTPD. All buildings were secured within minutes, and detectives identified the source of the video in ten minutes, police said.

The 10-year-old student in the district from Franklinville was removed from the building and brought to police headquarters for further questioning. The child will be charged with creating false public alarm.

