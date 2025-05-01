1 Man, 3 Hearts: NJ Survivor Whose Story Touched Thousands Dies At 41

A Norwood native who had been living in Fort Lee, Lafontant was born on July 13, 1983. “Chris was a true fighter in every sense of the word,” the obituary says.

At six years old, he was diagnosed with heart failure. Later, he was also diagnosed with myofibrillar myopathy, a rare genetic condition. According to the obituary, Chris survived “two heart transplants, a kidney transplant, respiratory failure, a tracheostomy, and years of progressive muscle weakness.”

Despite everything, “Chris never let his illness define him,” the obituary says. He turned his story into a mission: to raise awareness, support research, and build a community for people with the same disease.

In 2021, he launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a feature-length documentary.

With help from supporters, Lafontant created a memoir titled "1 Man, 3 Hearts, 9 Lives" and a 23-minute documentary, "It Started With The Heart," co-produced by Sugar Beach Digital and now available on Vimeo.

He also built a large following on social media under the name “1 Man 3 Hearts.” The obituary says he called his supporters the “Heart Train.”

As of March, Lafontant was in the hospital battling an infection, he said on social media.

Countless condolences poured in on Facebook as word of his passing spread.

According to the obituary, Chris is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Claude, siblings, extended family, and his dog, Paris. “Chris’s spirit, resilience, and compassion will live on in everyone he touched,” it says.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale. A funeral mass will take place Saturday, May 3, at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 211 Summit Street, Norwood. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, NY.

The mass will be livestreamed here.

