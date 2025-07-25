Chit Chat Diner Screwdriver Stabbing: Cops Release Details In Hackensack Fight

Agustin Fuentes-Sanchez, 55, of Rochelle Park, was exiting onto Essex Street when he nearly hit a 49-year-old pedestrian trying to cross Porter Avenue, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.

Funetes-Sanchez and the victim began to fight, when Funetes-Sanchez pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed the pedestrian, police said.

“The victim suffered a minor puncture wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

Fuentes-Sanchez was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken to Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

Police thanked Bergen County RST for their help and reminded residents that anonymous tips can be submitted at www.bergencountystoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be offered.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.