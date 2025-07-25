Fair 91°

SHARE

Chit Chat Diner Screwdriver Stabbing: Cops Release Details In Hackensack Fight

Hackensack police have released details in a Friday morning, July 25 stabbing at Chit Chat Diner.

Agustin Fuentes-Sanchez is taken into custody at the Chit Chat Diner.

Agustin Fuentes-Sanchez is taken into custody at the Chit Chat Diner.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for Daily Voice
Funetes-Sanchez taken into custody

Funetes-Sanchez taken into custody

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Chit Chat Diner stabbing

Chit Chat Diner stabbing

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Chit Chat Diner stabbing

Chit Chat Diner stabbing

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Chit Chat Diner stabbing

Chit Chat Diner stabbing

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Agustin Fuentes-Sanchez, 55, of Rochelle Park, was exiting onto Essex Street when he nearly hit a 49-year-old pedestrian trying to cross Porter Avenue, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.

Funetes-Sanchez and the victim began to fight, when Funetes-Sanchez pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed the pedestrian, police said.

“The victim suffered a minor puncture wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

Fuentes-Sanchez was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken to Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

Police thanked Bergen County RST for their help and reminded residents that anonymous tips can be submitted at www.bergencountystoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be offered.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE