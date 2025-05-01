1 Dead, 3 Critically Hurt After Jersey City Firefighters Pull Victims From Burning Building: Of

Firefighters were called to 296 Summit Ave. around 3 a.m. on May 1 for a working fire, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Crews found four unconscious people — two adults and two children — in a second-floor bedroom and pulled them from the flames, Wallace-Scalcione said. Firefighters performed CPR until EMTs arrived.

The building was a three-story structure with commercial space on the first floor and six residential units above.

“The victims suffered serious injuries,” Wallace-Scalcione said. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that one victim has been pronounced deceased.”

Four Jersey City firefighters were also taken to the hospital. Three suffered burns, and one was treated for smoke inhalation. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Jersey City’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross helped relocate 18 displaced residents, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.

