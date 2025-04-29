1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt In Early-Morning NJ Turnpike Freightliner Crash: State Police

Troopers responded Tuesday, April 29, to a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania Extension East at milepost 5.4 in Burlington County, according to Sgt. Charles Marchan of the New Jersey State Police.

Oscar Lagoa Santos Jr., 25, of Newark, was driving a Ford E-350 with front-seat passenger Heliomar Dasilva, 45, also of Newark, when the van veered onto the right shoulder and struck the rear passenger side of an occupied, parked Freightliner semi-trailer, police said.

Santos died from his injuries. Dasilva was seriously hurt, according to Marchan.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.