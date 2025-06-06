West Long Branch Man Bought Real Estate Rather Than Pay $2 Mil In Taxes: Feds

In 2015 and 2016, Matthew Tucci filed tax returns admitting he owed more than $2 million in taxes for both years, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

Despite admitting he owed the taxes, Tucci did not fully pay them, instead purchasing real estate and engaging in a series of transactions designed to conceal his interest in those properties, Habba said.

After receiving notices from the IRS in 2017 about his tax bill, Tucci transferred multiple properties to an entity owned by another person, but he continued to control at least two of them, Habba said.

Tucci sold one property and refinanced the other, using the proceeds to pay his personal expenses rather than his tax debts, Habba said.

In 2019, Tucci submitted documents to the IRS that falsely claimed that he had no connection to the entity that owned a dozen properties, Habba said.

Tucci faces a maximum sentence of five years in person, Habba said.

