Officer Rescues Child That Fell Through Icy Lake: West Long Branch PD

At 2:41 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a child had fallen through the ice at Franklin Lake, West Long Branch police said. Patrolman Dave Brosonski, the first officer on the scene and highly trained in water rescue, arrived to find the child stranded in the middle of the lake, police said..

Without hesitation, Brosonski entered the frigid water and successfully rescued the 11-year-old boy, police said.

"The West Long Branch Police Department is deeply grateful for Officer Brosonski’s swift and heroic actions, as well as for the community members who quickly alerted authorities," police said.

