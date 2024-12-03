Update: Long Branch Man Killed On Bicycle Near West Long Branch Intersection Identified

John Martin of Long Branch was killed in the crash, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said on Tuesday, Dec. 3. He was 55 years old.

West Long Branch police responded to the scene near the intersection of Route 36 and Monmouth Road just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Paramedics rushed Martin to Monmouth Medical Center and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Long Branch hospital.

The 18-year-old Tinton Falls man who drove a 2018 Range Rover wasn't injured in the crash. He remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

No charges or summonses have been issued as of Monday, Dec. 2.

This was one of three deadly crashes in Monmouth County in less than 48 hours. According to state police data, there have been 48 people who have died in crashes in the county so far in 2024.

A little more than an hour before Martin's death, 71-year-old Frank Santomauro of Howell Township was killed in a pedestrian crash on Route 9. Steve Goldman, 79, of Jackson Township, was driving when he died in Colts Neck at around 10:27 a.m. on December 2.

Anyone with information about the crash that killed Martin should call the West Long Branch Police Department at 732-229-5000.

