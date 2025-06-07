Arrest Made In West Long Branch Bank Robbery: Prosecutor

Michael Miranda, 48, of Asbury Park, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in connection with a holdup at the TD Bank on Parker Road in West Long Branch.

The incident happened on Monday, June 2, 2025, around 8:46 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say Miranda entered the bank and “passed a note to the teller demanding money.” No weapon was shown, and Miranda “took the note back from the teller and left with $825 in cash,” Santiago said

He then fled the scene, launching an investigation by West Long Branch Police, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau, and the FBI – Red Bank Office.

Miranda was arrested without incident on Wednesday, June 4, authorities said. He was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he remains held pending his first court appearance.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Lindsay Ashwal and Noelle Magrino. Miranda’s attorney was not immediately known.

Authorities emphasized that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

