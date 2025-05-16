Thunderstorm 69°

West Deptford Contractor Who Drowned In NJ Creek ID'd: Authorities

Valentin Garciagaona, a 36-year-old West Deptford man, drowned in a creek in Gloucester County on Wednesday, May 14, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Garciagaona was working as a contractor at a private home along Big Timber Creek in Westville when he lost his footing on an embankment and entered the water, according to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management. The incident prompted a large-scale response involving dive teams and marine units from Gloucester, Camden, and Cumberland counties, authorities said.

His body was recovered by dive teams at 9:29pm on Wednesday, officials said.

A fundraiser has been launched for Garciagaona's family, which includes his wife, Joanne and two daughters, Nicole and Sheena. As of Friday, May 16, $6,390 has been raised. 

To view the fundraiser, click here.

