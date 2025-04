Danielle Klinger left her residence on Wednesday, March 26 at 8 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since, West Deptford police said. She is known to frequent Camden and Newark, police said.

She is 5'9" with brown hair and weighs 160 lbs., police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 856-845-2300.

