Motorcyclist Killed In High-Speed Crash With SUV: West Deptford PD

At 12:22 p.m., officers responded to Grove Avenue and Crozier Avenue, West Deptford police said. An investigation determined a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed had collided with an SUV that was attempting to make a left turn from Grove Avenue onto Crozier Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Deptford-National Park and receive free news updates.