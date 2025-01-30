Mostly Cloudy 42°

Motorcyclist Killed In High-Speed Crash With SUV: West Deptford PD

 A 44-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in West Deptford on Wednesday, Jan. 29, authorities said.

At 12:22 p.m., officers responded to Grove Avenue and Crozier Avenue, West Deptford police said. An investigation determined a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed had collided with an SUV that was attempting to make a left turn from Grove Avenue onto Crozier Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

