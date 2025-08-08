Driver Wanted To Hurt People When He Plowed Across Riverwinds Fields, Police Say

The incident occurred around 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, when officers from the West Deptford Police Department were called to the RiverWinds complex for a report of a vehicle driving recklessly across the fields, Chief Michael Franks said.

According to police, the vehicle ultimately crashed into a light standard, near a large group of people gathered for football practice, the chief said.

The driver, who was not named, was taken into custody at the scene, and is facing several charges:

3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of Children

4th Degree Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Persons Simple Assault

“It is the belief of the West Deptford Police Department that the accused’s actions were deliberate and intended to cause harm to individuals at the complex,” the chief said.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. Our detectives are pursuing all leads and are working in close coordination with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether additional charges are appropriate.”

Special Law Enforcement Officers will now be assigned to RiverWinds during events “to provide increased police visibility and community reassurance.”

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and the individual is no longer a threat.

“Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Franks said.

