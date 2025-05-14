Fog/Mist 66°

Disappears Into Timber Creek While Working At Home, Massive Search Underway

Emergency crews from across three counties are searching for a man who fell into a Gloucester County creek Wednesday, May 14 and never came back up, authorities said.

Timber Creek.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The man was working as a contractor at a private home along Big Timber Creek in Westville when he lost his footing on an embankment and entered the water, according to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.

He has not resurfaced, officials said.

The incident prompted a large-scale response involving Dive Teams and Marine Units from Gloucester, Camden, and Cumberland counties. Firefighters, police, and EMS units from across the region are also assisting.

Search and rescue efforts are being led by the Westville Fire Department and Westville Police Department, with support from multiple local and state agencies, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

